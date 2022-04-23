Alwar (Rajasthan): One child died and at least 24 other students were injured after two schools buses collided with one another near Shahjahanpur in Behror town of Alwar district on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway on Saturday.

According to the inputs available with ETV Bharat, one of the school buses, while overtaking, lost control and crashed into another one coming from the opposite direction. In this accident, about two dozen children were seriously injured. The students were admitted to the government hospitals of Behror and Shahjahanpur for treatment. One of the students, according to the initial inputs, died while he was being shifted to the hospital.

Soon after the accident took place, police and officials of the civil administration reached the spot and began the rescue operation. The injured children were immediately rushed to the hospital by ambulances and personal vehicles. Frantic parents too rushed to the hospitals after hearing about the accident.

