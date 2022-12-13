Ghatshila (Jharkhand): A rocket model, which was put on display as part of a scientific exhibition at the Ghatshila College campus in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, mistakenly exploded instead of going up in the sky leading to mild injuries to some students, who were standing near the exhibit. The injured students were then rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital and later they were discharged after providing first-aid. A student Kulsum Parveen's condition is under observation as her blood pressure is fluctuating after the incident. She is in a state of shock.

Disclosing information about the mishap, Mohammad Sahid Iqbal, a teacher at the college said, "Some Intermediate students had prepared a model of the rocket. Before putting the model on display, the rocket was test-fired successfully. On Monday, the scientific model was showcased at the exhibition." "A section of students was explaining to the visiting guests the special features of the rocket. How it operates. The guests were told that the rocket after its launch goes up and then explodes. But in the meantime, someone mistakenly pressed the button which caused the mishap."