Aurangabad: More than two dozen people were injured after the balcony of a house collapsed during a marriage ceremony on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Aurangabad Bihar. A crowd of people, mostly women and girls, had assembled on the balcony for the Jayamala ceremony in Haribari Village of Naugarh Panchayat when the balcony suddenly collapsed leading to injuries to the people.

The injured were later shifted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. In view of the critical condition of many of the injured, they have been referred to Magadha Medical College for specialised treatment. A video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet.

