Aligarh: At least two persons were injured in a stone pelting incident reported in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district over a tiff between the customers and a shopkeeper who sells meat in Sasani Gate here, late on Monday night. Tension prevailed for a while until cops arrived.

Police said the butcher and the customers are from different communities. The injured were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. A posse of police has been deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure, though the cops have said it was not a law and order issue but a trivial tiff over meat purchase.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani conducted spot inquiries into the incident. Sharing information about the incident, said, "two persons have sustained injuries the during the stone pelting incident. Both have sustained minor injuries."

"Trouble began over the purchase of chicken. Since the customers were from a different community, the issue has become sensitive. A contingent of police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary step," the DM added. Naithani said, "The situation was brought under control after the incident. We were trying to identify the culprits and those sustained injuries. Necessary action will follow."

