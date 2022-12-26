Patna: Amid the global Covid-19 scare, newly detected virus cases have cast a shadow on the Dalai Lama's 3-day 'Bodh Mahotsav' event to be held in Bihar's Gaya. About four foreigners tested Corona positive on arrival in Gaya and the officials took steps for their immediate isolation. The Tibetan Spiritual Guru has arrived in Bodh Gaya to deliver his teachings.

Concerns are rising that amidst the spread of new Covid variants, more than 60,000 devotees are expected to arrive from 50 countries to attend His Holiness’s teachings. The three-day event is scheduled at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground on 29, 30 and 31st December.

Gaya District Magistrate Dr Tyagarajan SM said that on December 20 at Gaya airport, RT-PCR test was done for the passengers on arrival by a flight from Bangkok. Three of these have been found to be Corona infected. All three are residents of the UK, who have been isolated in a hotel in Bodh Gaya. A foreigner who is a resident of Myanmar has also been found infected in the report.

Spiritual Guru Dalai Lama is supposed to make sermons to Buddhist monks and pilgrims in Gaya. Around 60,000 Buddhist pilgrims are supposed to gather for the event. In view of this, the state government has put health department on high alert. After four foreigners tested Covid positive, they are putting extra vigilance to avoid any exigency.

With these virus cases now, it is being said that the event of the Dalai Lama teachings may be affected. As Covid cases are increasing abroad, fears arose that arrival of thousands of foreigners trigger a breakout of the infections.

Many Buddhist devotees have already arrived in huge numbers in Gaya to listen to the sermons of the Dalai Lama. With their report coming positive, there has been a lot of uproar regarding the 'Bodh Mahotsava' event which is organised every year in Bodhgaya. More than 60,000 devotees from about 50 countries will stay in Gaya for the discourses for three days.

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mandaviya has already said that the Centre and the States need to work in "tandem" and in a "collaborative spirit" this time as was done during the previous Covid surges. Mandaviya, while chairing a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states, said that the country needs to be on high alert and be fully prepared for the Covid fight.

The meeting was held in view of the recent upsurge in cases in some countries like China, Japan, Brazil and the United States. Those who attended the meeting included Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and NITI Aayog member V K Paul. They reviewed the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19 and progress of national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.