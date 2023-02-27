Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Two planes flying to Kathmandu from New Delhi were diverted to Lucknow airport following poor visibility on account of inclement weather at the airport in Nepal's capital on Sunday. When the weather condition at Kathmandu airport improved, these two planes were allowed to take off from Lucknow after stranded for an hour or so.

After taking off from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI), the two flights were diverted to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International airport. Due to sudden change in weather condition at Kathmandu airport, the two flight services were diverted to Lucknow airport.

Lucknow airport spokesman said, "On Sunday, suddenly weather turned inclement at Kathmandu airport. Poor visibility stopped landing of aircrafts at Kathmandu airport. Vistara Airlines flight number UK 155 flying to Kathmandu from New Delhi on Sunday evening was diverted to Lucknow airport. Vistara flight was diverted to Lucknow airport on 5:30 pm. After a gap of half an hour, IndiGo flight number 6E 33 from New Delhi to Kathmandu also made landing at Lucknow airport on 6 pm. When the visibility at Kathmandu airport improved, then these planes were allowed to take off from the Lucknow airport."

