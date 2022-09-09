Mahendragarh(Haryana): A pall of gloom descended on Haryana's Mahendragarh district after four persons were killed and at least 15 others went missing in a canal while attempting to immerse Ganesh idol on Friday evening. The police have identified the deceased as Akash, Nikunj, Tinku and Nitin. All of them residents of Dhani Mohalla of Mahendragarh.

According to eyewitnesses, a section of the Ganesh idol procession entered into the canal with the idol in Jhagdoli. They did not gauge the water's depth and flow in the canal and several were swept under by the heavy water flow. Those who knew swimming pressed themselves into service and began looking for those drowned.

Police said locals joined the rescue operations and four of the missing were fished out as dead. Five more were later pulled out from the canal and two of them are said to be critical. The search is on to rescue those who are still missing.

"There was a huge crowd. The exact number of the missing can go up as we have to rely upon the witnesses account to establish these numbers. We fear that the casualties may go up. We are doing everything we can do. We want to rescue everyone that went missing in the canal," said a senior official who was involved in the rescue.

Police quoting the eyewitness said that those who entered into the canal with the idol were new to this place and were not aware of the water bodies dimensions. "We have asked the state to regulate the water flow to the canal so that it can help speed up the rescue process," the officer said.