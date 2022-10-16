Hassan (Karnataka): As many as nine people were killed in a road accident late on Saturday night near Gandhi Nagar village of Araseikere taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka when the vehicle they were travelling in got crushed between a KSRTC bus and a lorry. Police sources said that all the nine deceased belong to the same family adding that the incident took place on National Highway 69.

They further revealed that the deceased have been identified as Leelavati (50), Chaitra (33), Samarth (10), Dimpy (12), Tanmay (10), Dhruva (2), Vandana (20), Doddaiah (60), Bharati (50). They were returning to their village after visiting the Manjunatha of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district. Police said that all of them were asleep at the time of the accident.

Police said that a total of 14 people were in the vehicle and all of them belong to the same family. Those injured in the incident have been sent to Hassan District Hospital. Banavara police have visited the incident site and a case has been registered.