Secunderabad: A major blaze in a timber depot at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, Telangana, led to eleven people being charred to death, while two others were rescued. It is learnt that there were fifteen people in the depot when the accident happened.

According to officials, as the depot contained wood the fire spread immediately, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. Meanwhile, the depot management says that all the 15 workers hail from Bihar.

Telangana: 11 killed in fire at timber depot in Secunderabad

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire." The fire has been doused. "DRF reached the spot to douse the fire," he added. An investigation into the matter is underway.