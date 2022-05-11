Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Strong wind accompanied by rain lashed different parts of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday evening, throwing normal life out of gear. The gale followed by rains hit most parts of the state. At least forty motorized boats in Tehri Dam lake were damaged as they collided with each other due to the blowing of wind at a high speed. Several boats turned turtle as waters entered them. Several tourists were rescued by the boatmen.

Some of the boat operators in the Tehri lake, said, after 2016, we didn't witness such a powerful gale lashing the Tehri lake. "Several boats were damaged in the storm. Hence, we appeal to the district administration to provide relief in the form of compensation to boat operators. We have 104 boats operating in the lake. But the jetty facility has been provided to only 40 boats."