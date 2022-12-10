Rayalseem (Andhra Pradesh): Cyclonic storm Mandous after making landfall near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on Friday night, progressed further affecting several areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Cold winds are blowing across Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclonic storm since Friday. Several coastal areas and places in the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing continuous rainfall.

Read: Cyclone Sitrang likely to become severe cyclonic storm

According to the Met office, the highest rainfall of 125.75 mm was recorded at Brahmandevam under Muthukur mandal in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh have become turbulent as huge tides are pounding the Maipadu beach. Several shops located on the beach have been closed. Besides, warnings have been issued by the Collector and officials from the administration to fishermen not to venture into Penna catchment areas such as Anantasagaram, Chaserla, Atmakuru and Sangam. Shelters have been set up in coastal areas where the intensity of the cyclone is severe.

A contingent of one SDRF and two NDRF teams have been asked to get ready to tackle any untoward incident. As a precautionary measure, 20,000 cusecs of water were released downstream from Somashila reservoir into the Penna river. A team of officials drawn from the revenue and police departments has been constituted in 11 mandals of the coastal region.

The impact of the cyclonic storm Mandous is severe in Tirumala. The region has been experiencing incessant rainfall. The footfall of devotees to Tirumala temple has gone for a toss. Elderly persons, children and the homeless are the worst sufferers as cold winds are blowing in the hilly areas. Moderate to heavy rains also lashed the Kadapa district as well. Officials have been issued a directive to keep watch on ponds and canals in several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclonic storm is likely to affect the south coastal and some other parts of Rayalaseema as well. On the other hand, those farmers, who completed the harvesting of paddy and kept it in the field for drying are ruing their lot. They are now struggling to protect their crops from rains. In Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool districts, the farmers are worried about cotton crops left in the field for drying.