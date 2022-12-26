New Delhi: During random checks on airline passengers on Saturday, two foreigners tested Coronavirus positive at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. Both the patients were quarantined and their samples were sent for genome sequencing, said sources.

With the onset of fresh wave of Covid-19 in China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan, South Korea and other countries; the Union health ministry has stepped up surveillance on airline passengers arriving at the International Airport, New Delhi.

As per the guidelines issued by Union health ministry, during the random sample survey, if any airline passenger is found Covid-19 positive or suspected to be having symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), then they are isolated immediately and later sent to a quarantine centre. The Union health ministry has also issued instructions to check those airline passengers coming especially from China where Covid-19 cases have spiked in the last few months.