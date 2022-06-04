New Delhi: The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to five accused, who were earlier found guilty of planning to carry out a blast at Haridwar Ardh Kumbh in 2016. The court found them guilty of all charges on May 20, framed against them by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Additional sessions judge Parveen Singh of the Patiala House Court sentenced five accused Akhlakur Rehman, Md Azeemushan, Md Meraj, Md Osama and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed to seven years of rigorous jail term as well as also slapped fines on them. The accused were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.