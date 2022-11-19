Sopore: Seven-year-old Samia Majeed hailing from north Kashmir's Baramulla district has brought laurels for the state and country by securing a gold medal at the International Karate Championship held in Goa recently. Samia belongs to the Sopore area in the Baramulla district of Kashmir and by her outstanding performance at the championship, she clinched the gold medal after defeating her rivals from Japan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Beaming with joy, Samia while speaking to ETV Bharat said, "Securing a gold medal in Karate Championship has boosted my confidence level. I am quite happy with the outcome. Earlier, I was hesitant to venture out of my house. But Karate in me has given me a lot of confidence. Now, I feel that I can beat anybody in the Karate tourney." "The potential of a girl cannot be underestimated, because if given the opportunity, she has the power to defend herself." Before participating in the Goa Karate Championship, Samia also attended various Karate tournaments held at other places in the country.

Speaking about Samia's achievements, eldest sister Asma said, "We are jubilant that my youngest sister has achieved a remarkable feat at a tender age. Samia received full backing from the members of the family and today she made us proud. She won a gold medal in Karate Championship." On the other hand, Samia's coach GM Pala said, "Samia is a talented girl and she was keen on honing skills in martial arts. By winning the gold medal in Goa Karate Championship, she proved that girls cannot be judged inferior to others."