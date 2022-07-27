Chennai: A Seven-tier security ring will be in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit here starting July 28, police said on Tuesday. PM Modi will arrive here on Thursday to inaugurate the 44th International Chess Olympiad and attend the Anna University convocation on July 29. "We are providing seven-tier security for PM in Chennai for fool-proof security," said Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai who reviewed the security arrangements.

22 000 police personnel will be on duty, including senior officials, a city police press release said. District surveillance and monitoring have been done at various places that the PM will be visiting, including the venues for the two events. Lodges and hotels were being checked to monitor the possible movement of suspicious persons, it added.

Further, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. PC), the police prohibited the flying of objects like microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, gas-filled balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, and para-jumping, on July 28 and 29, "in connection with the security measures" ahead of Modi's visit.