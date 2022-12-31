Kolkata: In probably the first of its kind incident in the state and in Eastern India, a 54-year-old theatre artist has set a precedent in organ donation by giving a new lease of life to seven people. The decision to donate Hiranmoy Ghoshal's vital organs was taken by his family members after he was declared brain dead in a private hospital in Kolkata. The actor was put on life support on Thursday after doctors found that his brain stem had stopped functioning.

Ghoshal, a resident of Hatgobindpur in Burdwan, reportedly fainted after having his lunch on Wednesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a super-specialty hospital in Kolkata. Neurosurgeon Sunandan Bose on inspection found that blood had accumulated in his brain stem. With no scope of surgery, doctors put him on ventilation.

Speaking to the media, Hiranmay's brother said, "As he was brain dead so all the other organs were functioning normally and everyone in the house discussed and decided to donate organs because only through organ donation, he will live in the body of some other people."

Also read: Vishakhapatnam couple pledges organ donation on wedding day

After getting the consent of the family on Friday, a team of doctors started the operation and retrieved Ghoshal's cornea, liver, kidney, lung, and heart for donation. Meanwhile, the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) was contacted for assistance in curating green corridors for safely carrying the organs to different patients across the country.

Ghoshal's lungs were sent to Chennai, his liver and one kidney were sent to SSKM hospital in the city, and his cornea was taken to Kolkata's Shankar Netralaya Hospital. Doctors believe that this is the first time in the state and also in Eastern India that so many lives will be saved by one person.

Amit Roy, Deputy Medical Director of the private hospital said, "More awareness about organ donation can save many lives. We are doing that. We hope that like Ghosh family, others will also come forward."