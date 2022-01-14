Davangere (Karnataka): Seven people were killed when a car hit the divider in the wee hours of Friday on the National Highway 50 near Kananakatte in Jagalur taluk on Friday.

According to police, six died on the spot while another breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital. All the deceased are residents of Shahapur in Yadgir district. The car was proceeding to Dhospet from Bangalore when the accident took place.

Davangere Superintendent of Police CB Ryshyanth visited the accident spot. More information about the deceased is yet to be ascertained.