Wardha (Maharashtra): Seven students of a medical college were killed in Maharashtra when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Wardha-Yavatmal road during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

As per the initial details available with ETV Bharat, the ill-fated SUV, a Mahindra XUV 500, plunged off a bridge at around 1:30 pm on Monday after the driver lost control over the vehicle. The SUV was heading from Deoli to Wardha district.

All the seven medical students on board were killed in the mishap. The deceased, as per the preliminary details, were students of a medical college in Sawangi area of Wardha district.

They have been identified as Avishkar, son of BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale of Tirora Constituency in Gondia district, and six other students from different parts of the country. The six were identified as Neeraj Chauhan (First Year MBBS), Nitesh Singh (2015 Intern MBBS), Vivek Nandan (2018, MBBS Final), Pratyush Singh (2017 MBBS), Shubham Jaiswal (2017 MBBS), and Pawan Shakti (2020 MBBS).

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident.

