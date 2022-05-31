Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Seven people were killed after an ambulance collided with a load carrier head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday. According to police, the mishap took place on the Delhi Highway of Fatehganj leading to the death of the seven people travelling in the ambulance, including three women. The collision was so powerful that the ambulance was completely wrecked in the accident.

Soon after receiving information, the police and relief teams reached the spot. The bodies were sent to the mortuary by the police while efforts are on to identify the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of people in the accident and directed officials to provide help to the bereaved families and proper treatment to the injured.

Also read: 4 killed, several injured in UP road mishap