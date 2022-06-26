Belagavi (Karnataka): Seven people were killed and 11 others were injured after a vehicle overturned near Belagavi on Sunday morning. A Cruiser vehicle was heading towards Belagavi from Akkatangerahal village in Gokak taluk of Karnataka when the accident occurred. According to reports, 18 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place. On receiving information, the Marihal police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured have been taken to a hospital while the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

