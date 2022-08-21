Agra: About seven people were injured in an accident caused due to the collapse of a dilapidated roof of a canteen here on Saturday. As informed by the police, out of the total seven buried under the debris in the accident, three are in critical condition while all injured are receiving treatment at the SN hospital.

The police further informed that the accident took place near a liquor shop located in the Sector 12 water tank area. "There is a canteen beside this liquor shop, where people usually sit for drinking. Around 10 pm on Saturday night, the roof of this canteen collapsed and trapped 7 people underneath. The loud sound of the collapse created an outcry on the spot. Passers-by immediately intimated us and we reached the spot to begin rescue operations," ASP Hariparvat Satyanarayana said.

Officials probing the matter said the canteen was running in a dilapidated building, while the heavy rains earlier in the morning had aggravated the condition. They also claim that the canteen owner was well-aware of the risky condition of the roof but chose to ignore the possible dangers.

An investigation into the matter is underway while the police are also trying to identify all the injured.