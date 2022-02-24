Khagaria: Seven people were injured in Bihar's Khagaria on Thursday after a bomb exploded in the house of a garbage collector, near Bakhri Bus Sand under Nagar Police Station.

As per officials, while the garbage collectors were collecting scrap material, children brought the bomb, wrapped in plastic, inside their homes. Upon mistaking the bomb for a firecracker, they tried to burst the bomb, leading to three to four explosions.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and started probing into the matter.

The seven injured are being treated in Sadar Hospital in Khagaria. Two among the seven are seriously injured and have been referred to Bhagalpur for further treatment.

Also read: 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: 38 convicts awarded death, 11 given life term

District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh, addressing the situation said, "Teams of FSL and bomb squad will be reaching the spot to conduct an investigation, only after that the reason for the incident could come to the fore."

Ghosh also pointed out that there might be a chance of railway goods similar to the explosives being left unsupervised near the Barauni-Katihar rail lines, which pass through very close to the blast site.