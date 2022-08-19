Pali: Four people died, while 20 suffered injuries after a tractor trolley carrying them rammed into a speeding truck late Friday evening. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

The accident took place in the Sumerpur police station area of ​​Pali district. People sitting on the tractor trolley are said to be devotees, who were shifted to government hospitals of Sumerpur and Shivganj.

For now, after the information of the accident, Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha and District Collector Dr. Bhanwar Lal Chaudhary reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.