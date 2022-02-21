Azamgarh: A stir in the Ahraula police station area of ​​Azamgarh was evoked as people in the district alleged that seven people died and 41 people are severely ill after consuming spurious liquor on Monday.

The family of victims alleged that liquor sold on Sunday evening from the country liquor shop located in Mahul, Nagar Panchayat under the Ahraula police station area was spurious. Meanwhile, the locals are demanding the strictest action against those selling spurious liquor.

Confirming the incident, Azamgarh Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said that the District Magistrate and SSP have reached the hospital where 22 patients out of 41 were referred while arrangements for dialysis are made for victims.

He said that if needed, the help of private hospitals would be taken and an official statement on the death toll will be issued by the District Magistrate. He adds that the focus is on the treatment and strict actions will be taken against the culprits.

Earlier, in May, more than 25 people died in Saraikhwaja, Uttar Pradesh due to spurious liquor.

