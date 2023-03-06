Saharanpur: Seven people were severely injured in a violent clash that broke out between two communities over an accident in the Fatehpur area of Saharanpur district on Monday. The local police pacified the situation and have arrested four people so far in the case, an official from the Fatehpur police said.

As informed by Fatehpur Police Station SHO Pramod Kumar, a man named Ankit, a resident of Majri village in the Fatehpur area, was going towards Khujnawar village on his bike on Sunday afternoon when he collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. The men got into a verbal argument over the accident. It took no time for the scuffle to escalate and both eventually resorted to physical violence. The men then informed their families and friends about the matter and asked them to reach the accident spot.

The scuffle went out of hand as more people joined the fight and started attacking each other. In a video of the incident, the groups can be seen using sticks and rods to attack each other, while some also resorted to stone pelting thereby injuring several people.

The locals in the area alerted the Fatehpur Police Station about the incident. A team of officials led by SHO Pramod Kumar reached the spot immediately. The argument mellowed down after the police arrived. One of the two groups was from the Majri village, while the other one was from the Khujnavar village, the police said.

The officials immediately sent the injured to the Community Health Center for treatment. SHO Pramod Kumar informed that the victims, identified as Ankit, Shubham, Ravindra, Mohit, Vishal along with two more persons were referred to another hospital by the doctors. They are critical and are currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, the officials registered a case against 4 people involved in the scuffle on the complaint filed by Ankit's family. The police are investigating the matter, and have reassured adequate action against whoever is found responsible.