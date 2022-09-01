Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): A man having seven children, identified as Shafi Ahmad (45) was nurturing a desire to enter into wedlock for the fifth time. But, his children somehow came to know about their father's proposed marriage. The seven children along with their mother thwarted their father's proposed marriage plan. He is a resident of Sadar Kotwali area in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh,

In a video, it was seen that several people had assembled at a spot where they were creating a ruckus. A lot of commotion was going on at the place. Besides, people were found shouting at each other. Large number of people gathered at the spot and thrashed the would-be groom whereas the would-be bride fled from the spot in fear, police sources said.

"The children were complaining for the last few months that their father was not providing them with expenses. Besides, the accused was planning to marry for the fifth time. They (children of the accused) informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused," said Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh.