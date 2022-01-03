Belagavi: Seven people were booked on Monday for allegedly attacking a Dalit family while accusing the latter of converting neighbours to Christianity in the Gokak village in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

According to officials, the seven allegedly involved in the attack have been booked under SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case has been registered in Ghataprabha police station.

The incident took place on December 29 at Tukkanatti village near the Taluk headquarters town of Gokak.

Police said, according to the complaint, the group barged into the house and attacked the five-member family, including three women, accusing them of trying to convert people to Christianity.

All the five, including a woman who suffered burn injuries as hot 'sambar' was allegedly thrown at her by the accused, have undergone treatment at a hospital.

