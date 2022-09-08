Indore: An official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) who had been allegedly attacked by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya with a cricket bat during a demolition drive did not clearly support the prosecution's case in the trial court here on Thursday. A special court for the cases against MPs and MLAs had summoned IMC building inspector Dhirendra Singh Bayas for recording his statement on the prosecution's request.

A video clip of the incident of June 26, 2019, which had gone viral, was also played in the court. It purportedly showed the BJP MLA assaulting the IMC official.

But when the defence lawyer cross-examined Bayas about Vijayvargiya's exact role in the incident, he did not support the prosecution's story in a clear manner, said a prosecution department official.

The IMC official had made contradictory statements about the BJP MLA's alleged role earlier too. The court adjourned the hearing to September 29 when it will record the statement of another building inspector, Asit Khare, who was present when the incident had taken place. Akash Vijayvargiya, 37, is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The incident had taken place when he allegedly opposed IMC officials who were going to demolish a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound area of the city. Congress was in power in the state then. Akash was arrested in the case and later released on bail. (PTI)