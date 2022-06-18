New Delhi: A plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Saturday to set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the controversial Agnivir scheme recently launched by the government, and its impact on national security.

The plea also sought directions to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to enquire about the violent 'Agnivir' protests that erupted across the country against the centre's landmark recruitment plan. It also sought directions to enquire about the damage caused to the public property including that of the Railways.