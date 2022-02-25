New Delhi: Service chiefs and Defence Secretary laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of the memorial's third anniversary on Friday. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar laid wreaths at the National War Memorial to mark its third anniversary.

The memorial was dedicated to the nation on February 25, 2019, and stands testimony to sacrifices by gallant soldiers since the country's independence. The memorial is dedicated to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during the Sino-Indian war in 1962, the Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.

It also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made supreme sacrifices in UN Peace Keeping Missions, during HADR Operations, Counter Insurgency Operations and Low-Intensity Capital Operation (LICO).

(ANI)