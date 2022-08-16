Pune: Serum Institute of India in collaboration with US vaccine maker Novavax is making a vaccine against Omicron variant of Coronavirus, CEO Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla said. He also said that the vaccine will be prepared in India adding that the vaccine will be available in the Indian market by the end of this year.

Also read: SII seeks permission for Phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose in children aged 2 to 18 years

This vaccine is going to be more effective on Omicron's BA 5 variant, he said. Poonawalla said that the vaccine being developed in India would be effective if taken as a booster dose. Many of the symptoms of Omicron disease appeared in the third wave.

Considering the situation in India, there is a need to develop a special vaccine against the Omicron variant, he said. He also said that the variant is of serious nature and it is likely to cause a lot of damage. The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, loss of appetite, muscle weakness, phlegm and fatigue. Currently, India is witnessing a slight increase in corona patients in India as well.