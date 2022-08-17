Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the cabinet expansion of the grand coalition government, allotted Law Ministry to RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) MLC Kartik Kumar in spite of several cases having been registered against him in many police stations. A total of 31 ministers took oath on Tuesday. Many of these ministers have criminal cases registered against them.

Cases are registered against Kartik Kumar in Bihta, Mokama and Mokama police stations. However, he has not been convicted by the court in any case so far. The Bihar Law Minister is also an accused in Rajiv Ranjan's kidnapping case. Rajiv Ranjan was kidnapped in 2014. After the court took cognizance in this matter, a case was registered against the Law Minister in Bihta police station. A warrant was issued by the court under section 164. Kartik has neither surrendered before the court nor has he applied for bail. Coincidentally, he was to appear in the court on 16th August, but he was busy taking oath of the post of minister.

Law Minister Kumar, in his defense, said, "The allegations against me have not been proven yet. All the allegations are politically motivated. Legal action will be taken." The supporters of Bahubali Anant Singh know Kartik Kumar as 'Kartik Master'. After the Bihar assembly elections of 2005, the friendship between Kartik Master and Anant Singh grew deeper. Kumar proved himself as Anant Singh's election strategist. Anant Singh's political manoeuvres are all handled by Kumar. This is why he is the first choice of Anant Singh. Anant Singh even calls Kumar as 'Master Sahib'. Before coming into politics, Kumar was a school teacher. He is a resident of Mokama and the name of his village is Shivnar.

Law Minister Kumar defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Valmiki Singh in the 2022 (Member of State Legislative Council) MLC election in Patna and won the Legislative Council election. Kumar is the MLC of RJD. Initially when the ticket of Legislative Council was being given to Valmiki Singh of JDU, Anant Singh told Tejashwi Yadav that he guarantees the victory of Kumar. Lalu Prasad himself announced Kumar's name as the MLC candidate. It is said that even while in jail, Anant ensured the victory of Kumar.