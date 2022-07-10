Aligarh: In an inspiring development, a lecturer in the engineering section of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has developed an exercise cycle, which generates electricity with physical exercise and also grinds spices at the same time. The invention by Shamshad Ali has recently been patented by Intellectual Property, India.

According to Shamshad, the energy used to run it is converted into electricity through a generator and also runs a machine, which grinds spices and vegetables. Shamshad said that the purpose behind the invention is to find a solution to frequent power cuts and use it for other purposes. “This cycle will not only be a clean source of energy, but it will also keep people healthy and develops immunity against diseases,” he said.

The practical test of the cycle showed that the cycle produces 12 volts of electricity at 3200 rpm. It can be used to make a paste of various spices, including tomato, onion and garlic, along with vegetables. Shamshad said that the bicycle uses a special system to interface with the exercise machine. Professor Arshad Umar, Principal of University Polytechnic, said that this is the seventh invention of Shamshad Ali, which has been patented.

Shamshad is a strong advocate of energy conservation and is working continuously on this subject. His paper on Solar Electric Vehicle was published by him in the year 2000. Shamshad also developed an electro-mechanical juicer mixer grinder. His inventions have been patented by the Government of India.