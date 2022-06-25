Serampore(West Bengal): A stone engraved with 'Jai Shree Ram' weighing around 7 to 8 kgs was spotted floating at Raighat Srerampore in Hoghly district in West Bengal on Friday.

According to the localities, two children were playing near the Ganges in Raighat when they found a stone floating in the river. The news spread like fire and localities rushed in to see the stone. Going back to the largest ancient epics 'Ramayana' residents here believe that it was the same rock Rama and his army of monkeys once used to build the bridge to reach Lanka to rescue Sita and destroy Ravana.

Considering the stone to be holy, the residents told the two children to release it back to the Ganges. Talking to ETV Bharat local youth Manoj Singh said, " I found the stone and brought it to the banks and shot videos of it. Then I floated it back to the river. But the two children again brought the stone back to the shore. I am shocked as to how a stone which weighs 7 to 8 kgs can float on the water."

However, not paying heed to the rumours, West Bengal Science Forum official, Chandan Debnath talking to ETV Bharat said, " The reason that the stone can float is that it could be a pumice stone or chemical reactions in rocks often create several air holes in the stone that caused gas bubbles to form which causes the rock to float in the water. Also, in times of exhibition camphor is mixed with colours which look like a brick and once broken will look like eroded rocks."