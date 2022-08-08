Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 110 points in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors M&M, Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid a mixed trend in global markets. After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 111.88 points or 0.19 per cent to 58,499.81 in morning deals. The broader NSE Nifty gained 25.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,423.20.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, rising more than 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Maruti. State Bank of India, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards. In Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai were trading higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets had ended mostly lower on Friday. The BSE benchmark ended 89.13 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 58,387.93 on Friday. The Nifty went up by 15.50 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 17,397.50. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude went higher by 0.21 per cent to USD 95.12 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore on Friday, as per exchange data. (PTI)