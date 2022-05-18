Bengaluru(Karnataka): Veteran JD(S) leader and ex-chairman of Karnataka legislative council Basavaraj Horatti officially joined the BJP today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Basavaraj Horatti resigned as the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council and also as an MLC on Monday. Thanking the leadership of his former party JD(S) HD Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy for the opportunity, Horatti said they still consider him as their family member.

Horatti had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month during the latter's visit to Bengaluru. He is likely to be fielded as the party's candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Horatti has been elected as MLC seven successive times since 1980. Now, he has ended his long association with the JD(S).

