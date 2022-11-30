New Delhi: Delhi High Court has suspended a senior judicial officer of Rouse Avenue Court after his objectionable video with his own female employee went viral. The video is of the judicial officer's cabin, where he is seen in an objectionable position with his female colleague.

The viral video which is from March, however, video came into the limelight on Monday, after which the Delhi High Court took cognizance of it. The video of the judicial officer posted as the presiding officer at Rouse Avenue Court went viral on different social media platforms. Following this, the Rouse Avenue Court gave an intimation to the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday initiated suo moto proceedings on the intimation and suspended the senior judicial officer on Wednesday. At the same time, instructions have also been given to start an investigation against them.