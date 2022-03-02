Madhya Pradesh: Veteran journalist and film critic Jayaprakash Chouksey (83) breathed his last in Indore on Wednesday after suffering from cancer for a long time.

Taking to Twitter Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister condoled the death of the veteran journalist said, "The news of the demise of senior journalist Jayaprakash Choukse ji is unfortunate. He has written about the Hindi film industry for almost three decades and he possessed amazing writing talent. Praying to God for the peace of the departed soul, I pay my humble tributes. You will always be with us with your creations. .. peace.."

Also Read: Watch: ETV Bharat's interview with film critic Jaiprakash Chouksey on Lata Mangeshkar

Jayaprakash Chouksey was considered the encyclopedia of cinema. He also wrote novels 'Daraba', 'Mahatma Gandhi and Cinema' and 'Taj Bekari Ka Bayana'. Famous stories by Jayaprakash Chouksey are 'The Story of Umashankar', 'The Man's Brain and its Simulated Camera' and 'The Moan of Kurukshetra'.