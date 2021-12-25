Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer CV Anand assumed charge as the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad on Saturday. He succeeded Anjani Kumar. Expressing his happiness for being appointed to the post, Anand said that he was glad to work in Hyderabad where he had grown up and studied.

The top cop also thanked Chief Minister KCR for appointing him as the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

"I worked for many years in Hyderabad Commissionerate. Hyderabad is a place for all religions. KCR held a meeting on law and order when he took the office as the Chief Minister," said Anand.

He also said that currently, cybercrime is the main challenge facing the city police adding that they will crackdown on online fraudsters.

"The police department has been conducting a special drive to control drugs transportation and usage. We will conduct awareness programs on drugs and take more measures for women's safety," said Anand.

He said that new year celebrations will take place in the city abiding by Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the State Government transferred 30 IPS officers late on Friday night.