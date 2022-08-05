Dehradun: Worried over the growing pollution, senior IAS officer BVRC Purushottam, has been cycling to office instead of a car for the last two months in Uttarakhand. According to him, he has been following the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Cycling Day regarding health and the environment in the state.

Senior IAS officer rides bicycle to office instead of car in Uttarakhand

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "I started cycling after seeing the depleting pollution levels and also to protect our environment. The Lifestyle Movement launched by Narendra Modi also inspired me. For two months, I have been coming to the office on a bicycle wearing a helmet."

He further added, "Cycling also keeps me fit. As soon as I introduced cycling to my life, I felt very active. So that I can work with full energy as well." Purushottam served as Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) in 2012 and also as Garhwal Commissioner in 2019.