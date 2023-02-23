Mumbai: A 57-year-old Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted as secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) died just after finishing his dinner at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Thursday. The senior bureaucrat, Prashant Dattatray Navghare, started feeling uneasy soon after finishing his meal and suddenly collapsed at the hotel on Wednesday evening. The IAS officer was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, an official said.

A cause was not immediately known. Navghare had come to the hotel in the Kala Ghoda area with two colleagues, who are also secretary-rank officers, he said. A post-mortem on the body was later conducted at state-run J J Hospital, the official said. The exact cause of the death was yet to be ascertained and his viscera (internal organs) has been preserved for analysis, he said.

Reports of histopathology (study of tissue to look for disease) and other medical tests were awaited, he said. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and further probe was underway, the official said. (PTI)