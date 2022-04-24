Palakkad (Kerala): Senior Congress leader and former Governor of various states K Sankaranarayanan passed away at his residence here on Sunday, family sources said. He was 89. Sankaranarayanan was the Governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Goa as Governor.

The senior Congress had held Finance, Excise, and Agriculture portfolios in various ministries in Kerala.

In 1977, he became a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Triphala. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Srikrishnapuram in 1980, Ottapalam in 1987, and Palakkad in 2001. He was the UDF convener for 16 long years from 1985 to 2001. From 2001 to 2004 he also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Nagaland, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

