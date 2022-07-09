New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam involving its former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna and others has learnt that a senior business journalist had helped the accused in the matter. The probe agency is now mulling to summon the journalist to record her statement. Sources privy to the investigation said that the senior reporter allegedly helped former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's firm iSec Securities Pvt Ltd in getting work from the NSE.

Sources said that during 2009 and 2017, the phones of the employees of NSE were illegally tapped by Ramkrishna and Pandey. "Pandey ran iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phones of NSE's employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally," said the sources. The sources also said that they have found circumstantial evidences against the journalist, but a few steps are yet to be taken.

The said scribe was reportedly in touch with Ramkrishna.The CBI, after lodging a fresh case against Pandey and Ramkrishna, grilled the latter on Friday. Pandey was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the matter.The Central probe agency can send summon to the scribe in the coming days. (IANS)