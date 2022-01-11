New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's high command and senior leaders took region-wise details from the state leaders in a meeting held at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

According to the sources, there is a stir in the party due to Maurya's resignation, but the high command has given clear instructions that the party should tolerate the arbitrariness of a leader only to a limit. All senior BJP leaders including the Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, brainstormed throughout the day at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda was present in the meeting virtually.

According to the sources, the meeting will continue tomorrow. The Central Election Committee of the BJP will conduct a meeting on January 13 under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in which the candidates of the party will be discussed.

There are speculations that Swami Prasad Maurya was adamant about a ticket for his son, while Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghamitra Maurya is also a BJP MP thus it was not possible for the party to promote dynasty politics according to the rules of the BJP. Eventually, Maurya joined the Samajwadi Party.

