Agra: Senior advocate Prakash Narayan alias Babli was arrested by the Agra police on Friday on charges of raping, assaulting and threatening a woman, police said. On January 4, the woman had filed a case against the advocate. In a counter case, the advocate had also alleged blackmailing by the woman. On Friday afternoon, the woman threatened to immolate herself before the Agra Police Commissioner's office.

The complainant alleged that she was facing 'death threats' from the accused. After the woman's immolation threat on Friday night, the New Agra police swung into action and arrested the advocate. DCP Agra City Zone Vikas Kumar said, "Advocate Prakash Narayan Sharma alias Babli was arrested by the New Agra police. Based on evidence, legal proceedings were started in the matter. Sharma was being grilled by the police."

On January 4, 2023, the differences between advocate and the woman led to an altercation, sources said. They also assaulted each other. On January 5, the case and counter case was filed by the duo at New Agra police station. The victim woman, a resident of Sikandra locality of Agra city, made serious allegations against advocate Prakash Narayan Sharma. The advocate also accused the woman of stealing video clips and photos from his mobile phone and making it viral.

After raising the issue of video clips, the advocate alleged that the woman was asking for extortion money. The advocate alleged further that despite taking Rs 40 lakh from him, the woman uploaded the video on social media. The woman was the client of advocate Prakash Narayan in a case that was being handled by him, sources said.