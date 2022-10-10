New Delhi : The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending it was passed in "complete violation" of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties. The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

The Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena have formally submitted to the Election Commission their choice of three symbols and names each after the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol was frozen by the poll panel. Sources in the poll panel confirmed that the alternative symbols and names have been submitted by both factions.

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. Also, the symbols submitted should not be already frozen. Asked if the EC can allocate the submitted symbol even if it is not from the list of 'free symbols' available with the EC but fulfils the other conditions, a former EC functionary replied in the affirmative.

"The allocation of a symbol is the prerogative of the Commission. In such cases, it may allocate the symbol which is not in the list of free symbols available with the state chief electoral officer," the former functionary explained.

On Saturday, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls. In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Thackeray had on Sunday asked the Commission to finalise one of three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- finalised by his camp and a name without delay ahead of the bypoll. The Thackeray faction is contesting the bypolls. The BJP, an ally of Shinde group, has also decided to contest. As October 14 is the last date of filing nominations, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.