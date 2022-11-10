Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met his party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, a day after the Rajya Sabha member’s release from jail in a money laundering case. Uddhav Thackeray’s son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray greeted Raut outside the Thackerays’ private residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra.

Later in the day at a joint press conference with Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for allegedly trying to bring the judiciary under government control. He further alleged investigative agencies were dancing to the tunes of the Centre.

“The Law Minister is trying to bring the judiciary under government control. People should be worried about this. Yesterday's order makes it clear that the Centre is resorting to vindictive politics. I am thankful to the judiciary,” said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray stood by his family members while he was in jail. The Rajya Sabha member also claimed his arrest was politically motivated and that such kind of “vendetta politics” was not seen in the country earlier.

After his release from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday evening, Raut said that he spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over phone and the latter’s voice became heavy, implying an emotional interaction between them. Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are known to be close associates.

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Rajya Sabha member Raut on Wednesday, saying his arrest was “illegal” and a “witch-hunt”. The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.