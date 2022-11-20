Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): In another case of a gruesome murder, the Bilaspur police recovered a woman's dead body from a car on Saturday in the Kasturba Nagar area of Bilaspur. Her body was recovered in a semi-decomposed state, wrapped in a seat cover in the back seat of a Santro car four days after the murder was committed. The police were informed about a foul smell from a car in the parking by the locals in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Singh (24) from Bhilai, while the accused arrested by the probing officials has been identified as Ashish Sahu, a resident of Kasturba Nagar. Police suspect that Ashish murdered the victim and dumped her body in his own car, parked in the courtyard of his residence. Both of them were co-workers, working in the share market. Ashish also paralelly worked as a medical director.

Another shocker! Semi-decomposed body of girl found in car in C'garh's Bilaspur, accused nabbed

The victim was missing for a while from her hostel, Dayalband Shanti Hostel, following which her brother filed a missing complaint on November 15 at the Kotwali police station. The preliminary investigation based on Priyanka's call records gave the accused away. Police immediately arrested him after the body was recovered from his courtyard. During the police interrogation, Ashish admitted to having killed Priyanka, police said.

