Malda: A viral selfie picture of a Trinamool Congress leader flaunting a gun has stoked controversy inviting wrath of the Opposition and as well as the party colleagues.

Mrinalini Mandal Maiti, chairman of the Old Malda Panchayat Samiti, is seen brandishing a pistol and taking a selfie, in a picture that emerged on social media platforms Tuesday.

Party sources privy to the incident said the controversial selfie was taken in a government premises while chief minister Mamata Banerjee was touring Malda and has caused immense embarrassment for TMC leadership.

Someone who was present in that room has captured that moment and splurged it on social media. ETV Bharat, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the picture.

“This is the culture of Trinamool Congress. What more can we expect from this party. This is the culture Trinamool leaders have been practising here for the past 11 years. It is unimaginable that she could do such things sitting at a government office. She was seen holding a 9 MM pistol. The administration, police and even the chief minister knows everything. But all are silent. We want a detailed probe in the matter,” said Gobindo Chandra Mondol, BJP’s Malda district president.

Trinamool Congress’s state general secretary, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury who condemned the party colleague's action said a probe is already on.

"What she had done within a government office was unfair," Chowdhury said. “The police are investigating whether the pistol is real or fake. I feel that the pistol is not fake. Such things malign the image of the party,” he said. The leader accused of flaunting a gun refrained from making any comments.