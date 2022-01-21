New Delhi: A fatal accident was averted near the Supreme Court after a man set himself on fire by pouring inflammable material on himself on Friday afternoon. The police officials deployed at the Supreme Court premises as well as the other people present around extinguished the fire in time.

According to the information received, the man in question set himself ablaze in front of the Supreme Court gate number one. The security personnel present on the spot immediately extinguished and rushed him to the nearest hospital with the help of inputs from the Police Control Room (PCR).

The person was however injured and is undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The officials have not yet unearthed the reason for his attempt at setting himself aflame, while the investigation over the matter is underway.

